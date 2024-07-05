Advertisement
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated

    Alex Dovbnya
    The largest cryptocurrency is under severe bearish pressure following a recent transfer by the Mt. Gox exchange
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 5:19
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, collapsed to $53,350 on the Bitstamp exchange, the lowest level in five months, at 4:19 UTC. 

    This comes after Mt. Gox, the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, transferred a staggering $2.71 billion worth of Bitcoin to a new wallet. 

    Last month, the exchange announced that it would start paying back the victims of the 2014 hack. 

    The announcement ended up being a major bearish headwind for Bitcoin due to the sheer amount of selling pressure from creditors. 

    However, it is worth mentioning that banking giant JPMorgan recently predicted that this selling pressure will not be long-lasting. Its analysts have predicted that the Bitcoin price would be able to start rebounding in late summer. 

    In fact, according to JPMorgan, some creditors might continue to hold their coins either due to tax reasons or due to their belief in future price appreciation. 

    Apart from the Mt. Gox distributions, Bitcoin bulls have also been hit hard by a bout of selling caused by the German government. 

    As reported by U.Today, Joana Cotar, an independent member of the Bundestag, recently called on the government to stop selling the cryptocurrency and highlighted its diversification properties among other key benefits.

    "An uninformative metric" 

    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment, social media is showing historic levels of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) based on the number of mentions of "sell."

    However, Bitwise Invest CEO Hunter Horsley is convinced that nothing has changed about the largest cryptocurrency after the recent price crash. "Price has been an uninformative metric of late. Keep calm and carry on," he said in a social media post

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

