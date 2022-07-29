Shiba Inu Reaches New Long-Term Milestone; Expectations Soar on New Teaser

SHIB is facing buying pressure from whales as one of 10 most purchased tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to WhaleStats, Shiba Inu continues to set record-breaking milestones in its holder count, reaching over 1,215,000 holders. At the time of publication, the number of Shiba Inu holders was 1,215,811, per WhaleStats data.

🏆 New Record: $SHIB reaches an astonishing 1,215,000+ holders.



Current Holder Count: 1,215,109



💹 The top 1000 ETH wallets are holding 57,493,440,255,738 $SHIB ($637,257,501 USD)



Source: https://t.co/keN3btSnKj#SHIB #ShibArmy — WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 28, 2022

Although an increase in holders may not have an immediate impact on the price, it may indicate interest in an asset over the long term and, therefore, remains a positive sign.

The top 1,000 ETH wallets are now holding 57,493,440,255,738 SHIB worth $637,257,501, as reported by WhaleStats. Shiba Inu was also facing buying pressure from whales, ranking among the top 10 most purchased tokens among the 500 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading up 6.10% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000119.

Expectations rise on Shiba Inu's teaser tweet

On its official Twitter handle, Shiba Inu has posted a teaser tweet only containing an image of a game console, thus raising expectations. This is a sequel to that which was posted in the past week, which was instead a short clip depicting a cloudy rainstorm.

Ads

Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, also shared this teaser in a tweet, but with no comments and only a GIF image of a "super creature preparing to launch."

As reported by U.Today, game veteran William Volk, who also serves as the lead consultant for the Shiba Inu Games version of the Shiboshi game, envisaged "something" incoming for SHIB.

In the past week, Shiba Inu announced its partnership with world-class visualization studio The Third Floor (TTF) for the design and construction of its Metaverse Project. TTF is one of the largest visualization companies, helping to create well-known IPs for video games, VR/AR and location-based entertainment.