Tue, 02/01/2022 - 12:20
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu returns to top 10 purchased tokens by whales as price rebounds
Shiba Inu Price Recovers as SHIB Returns Once Again Among Top 10 Tokens Purchased by Whales
Blockchain data tracker WhaleStats reports that SHIB token is back on the list of the top 10 purchased tokens by the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales. Shiba Inu's price is attempting a rebound, up 4.62% in the last 24 hours at the present price of $0.0000218.

Shiba Inu holder count continues to grow, presently at 1,156,230, according to WhaleStats. Shiba Inu's top 100 whales have likewise increased their average SHIB balance by 29.43%, while the average SHIB value has grown by 38.63%.

WhaleStats
Analysis of Top 100 Shiba Inu Holders, Courtesy: WhaleStats

Amid the recent buy-in is that of Ethereum whale "Jiraiya," who purchased $1,072,473 worth of Shiba Inu (49,998,760,270 tokens). This brings SHIB holdings for the top 1,000 ETH wallets to be 13.06%, or nearly 55.4 trillion tokens, worth $1,200,560,581.

Shiba Inu recent developments

Shiba Inu has recently made its way into American political discourse. In a tweet, Senator Wendy Rogers of Arizona says that while she does not understand SHIB, she does understand freedom, stating that people should be able to buy whatever cryptocurrency they want.

PlaySide Studios, Australia's largest independent video game developer, announced on Twitter that its relationship with Shiba Inu creators would extend beyond the release of a play-to-earn game. Not hiding its excitement, the gaming company claims that it is developing "something truly great."

Shiba Inu Games teamed up with PlaySide to develop a mobile game featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the "Shiboshi" collection in early December last year.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

