Shiba Inu on Verge of Exiting Trillionaires Club, Max Keiser Claims XRP Rally Never Going to Happen, Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top three news stories.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on verge of exiting trillionaires club

Shiba Inu might be about to exit the trillionaires club , as its whale transactions and trading activity saw significant decreases in recent weeks. According to on-chain data, on Oct. 6, SHIB large transactions only stood at 88, with a seven-day high of 383 transactions recorded Oct. 1. This drop in activity indicates reduced interest from larger holders; the high transaction volume fell from a seven-day high of 8.27 trillion SHIB on Monday, Oct. 1, to 1.6 trillion SHIB on Sunday, Oct. 6. This substantial decline demonstrates that whales are retreating, likely waiting for clearer signals or a potential bottom for reentry. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001841, up 3.35% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The coin's future now depends on whether whale interest returns and how the overall market behaves, especially as it faces difficulties with breaking through critical resistance levels that have limited its upward movement.

XRP rally never going to happen: Max Keiser

In a recent X post , vocal Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser poured cold water on Ripple-affiliated token XRP. According to Keiser, the token has a zero chance to see a rally. "XRP holders waiting for the rally that is NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN," wrote a former financial journalist, illustrating the plight of those owning XRP with a GIF of a fledgling crow struggling to eat a worm, only opening its mouth but not making any attempts to catch it. Keiser's comments came after the news about the SEC's recent appeal against the ruling of Federal Judge Analisa Torres in its lawsuit against Ripple; following the appeal announcement, the XRP price witnessed a significant drop. Currently, however, XRP is trading in green, up 1.74% over the past 24 hours, at $0.5428. Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, called the SEC's appeal "infuriating" and vowed to continue fighting the regulator, even though the company had already spent over $200 million on legal battles against the SEC.

