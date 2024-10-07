Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu on Verge of Exiting Trillionaires Club, Max Keiser Claims XRP Rally Never Going to Happen, Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Find out what crypto news the weekend brought in U.Today's news digest!
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 16:26
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Exiting Trillionaires Club, Max Keiser Claims XRP Rally Never Going to Happen, Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top three news stories.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on verge of exiting trillionaires club

    Shiba Inu might be about to exit the trillionaires club, as its whale transactions and trading activity saw significant decreases in recent weeks. According to on-chain data, on Oct. 6, SHIB large transactions only stood at 88, with a seven-day high of 383 transactions recorded Oct. 1. This drop in activity indicates reduced interest from larger holders; the high transaction volume fell from a seven-day high of 8.27 trillion SHIB on Monday, Oct. 1, to 1.6 trillion SHIB on Sunday, Oct. 6. This substantial decline demonstrates that whales are retreating, likely waiting for clearer signals or a potential bottom for reentry. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001841, up 3.35% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The coin's future now depends on whether whale interest returns and how the overall market behaves, especially as it faces difficulties with breaking through critical resistance levels that have limited its upward movement.

    XRP rally never going to happen: Max Keiser

    In a recent X post, vocal Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser poured cold water on Ripple-affiliated token XRP. According to Keiser, the token has a zero chance to see a rally. "XRP holders waiting for the rally that is NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN," wrote a former financial journalist, illustrating the plight of those owning XRP with a GIF of a fledgling crow struggling to eat a worm, only opening its mouth but not making any attempts to catch it. Keiser's comments came after the news about the SEC's recent appeal against the ruling of Federal Judge Analisa Torres in its lawsuit against Ripple; following the appeal announcement, the XRP price witnessed a significant drop. Currently, however, XRP is trading in green, up 1.74% over the past 24 hours, at $0.5428. Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, called the SEC's appeal "infuriating" and vowed to continue fighting the regulator, even though the company had already spent over $200 million on legal battles against the SEC.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $64K Following Saylor’s “Winning” Message
    2.07 Billion Dogecoin in One Week – What's Happening?
    Should XRP Get Ready for Death Cross? Price Analysis
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree

    Related
    Key Detail in Satoshi's Mystery Revealed by Samson Mow: 'It Just Can't Be Coincidence'
    Sat, 10/05/2024 - 09:29
    Key Detail in Satoshi's Mystery Revealed by Samson Mow: 'It Just Can't Be Coincidence'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin ships major core 28.0 update, what's new?

    The Bitcoin development team has released an update of the protocol, introducing Bitcoin Core 28.0 nearly six months after the debut of the previous version, Bitcoin Core 27.0. This new update includes various improvements and bug fixes aimed at enhancing the functionality and security of the Bitcoin mainnet, along with upgraded privacy features for users. The release follows recent alerts about high-risk vulnerabilities affecting one in every six Bitcoin nodes, which made them prone to Denial of Service (DoS) attacks. With the security enhancements in Bitcoin Core 28.0, these issues are now addressed, improving node resilience against attacks. Additionally, the update supports reproducible builds, fostering trust and transparency within the Bitcoin community by allowing users to compile identical binaries in addition to those distributed on the BTC Core official website.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Max Keiser #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 16:18
    XRP Rockets 66% in Volume as Bulls Take Charge
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 15:59
    Bullish Bitcoin Halving Impact Yet to Play Out, Says Top Analyst
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the EVAL (EverValue Coin) Listing on XT Exchange
    10 Essential Things Traders Uncover for Crypto Trading on Olymptrade
    VENKO Achieves Key Milestones and Expands Utility with Alien-Themed Ecosystem on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu on Verge of Exiting Trillionaires Club, Max Keiser Claims XRP Rally Never Going to Happen, Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Rockets 66% in Volume as Bulls Take Charge
    Bullish Bitcoin Halving Impact Yet to Play Out, Says Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD