    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin Core 28.0 is finally out
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 11:26
    Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update, What Is New?
    Nearly six months after the debut of Bitcoin Core 27.0, the BTC development team have launched the latest update of the protocol. Dubbed Bitcoin Core 28.0, this new iteration comes with a couple of improvements and bug fixes for the Bitcoin mainnet.

    Bitcoin development team aims for more security and privacy

    This week, the Bitcoin development team published notes that highlighted a number of updates designed to bring improvements to the program's functionality and its security. In addition to more security and other bug fixes, Bitcoin Core 28.0 brings upgraded privacy features to users.

    This comes only a few weeks after developers notified the public of the advent of high-risk vulnerability and a software bug. These loopholes were focused on one in every six Bitcoin nodes, disrupting their operations. Precisely, these vulnerabilities made nodes very susceptible to DoS attacks from malicious actors. All the attacker had to do was exhaust the nodes with low-difficulty header chains.

    Once these nodes were able to download long chains that exceed their bandwidth, a potential crash followed. With Bitcoin Core 28.0 and its additional security enhancement, this is no longer a challenge. To a large extent, this latest development supports reproducible builds, allowing experienced users to compile identical binaries in addition to those distributed on the BTC Core official website.

    In the long run, it promotes trust and transparency within the BTC community.

    Bitcoin price sees some rally

    The market outlook of BTC took a new turn Sept. 18, right after the Federal Reserve announced a 50-basis-point rate cut. The flagship cryptocurrency made it way above $60,000 after dwindling below this level for many days. A few days after, the coin plunged and started trading sideways.

    Recently, Bitcoin rolled toward $62,000 but has refused to register more upsurge even with the release of U.S. job data. The coin is currently trading at $62,121.25, up 1.65% in 24 hours per CoinMarketCap data.

    While not immediate, the Bitcoin Core update might impact the overall performance when investors price this in properly.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

