Advertisement
AD

    Key Detail in Satoshi's Mystery Revealed by Samson Mow: 'It Just Can't Be Coincidence'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    'Former colleague' of one of 'Satoshi candidates,' Mow, named important thing that may link Bitcoin creator to China
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 9:29
    Key Detail in Satoshi's Mystery Revealed by Samson Mow: 'It Just Can't Be Coincidence'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, an early Bitcoiner, the CEO at JAN3 and Pixelmatic, the “former colleague of Adam Back” (one of Satoshi Nakamoto candidates) has shared his thoughts on the theory that the enigmatic Bitcoin creator was linked to China. In particular, to its intelligence service.

    Mow was in China when Bitcoin was created

    As reported by U.Today, this week, prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass tweeted that he believes Satoshi Nakamoto, and therefore Bitcoin itself, to be the product of the Chinese intelligence service.

    In a comment, while debating with a Bitcoin enthusiast, Bass extended his thought, saying that the Chinese intelligence service may have created BTC by the anonymous hands of “Satoshi” in order to undermine the economic leadership of the U.S. and U.S. dollar in the world.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Might Be “Underwhelmed and Disappointed” by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    Satoshi-Era Dormant Whale Makes Big BTC Move
    Key Detail in Satoshi's Mystery Revealed by Samson Mow: 'It Just Can't Be Coincidence'
    FBI Warns About Fake Crypto Platform Stealing $30 Million

    Notably, China first banned crypto ICOs in 2017, then expanding its ban on crypto trading and mining in 2021. Over the past years, the country has been testing its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), initially called DCEP (digital currency electronic payments) and now known simply as e-yuan.

    Advertisement

    In a recent social media post on X, Samson Mow stated that he was in China in 2009 — the year of Bitcoin creation. Describing what he was busy with in that country, Mow tweeted: “Then ran the biggest #Bitcoin exchange in China, and left to infiltrate @Blockstream.” In a recent X post, he jokingly stated that he did not create BTC.

    Blockstream is the company founded and run by cryptographer and cypherpunk Adam Back, with whom Satoshi corresponded, discussing Bitcoin, which made Back one of the “Satoshi candidates.” Hence, Mow’s recent nickname “the former colleague of Adam Back” given to him by the creators of the HBO documentary about Satoshi that is coming out next week. Mow found that joke funny, making a post on his X page a few days ago.

    Related
    Satoshi Identity Reveal: Polymarket Made Surprising Bets
    Fri, 10/04/2024 - 12:02
    Satoshi Identity Reveal: Polymarket Made Surprising Bets
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    "It just can't be coincidence" — Mow on Satoshi's likely connection to China

    In a comment to his today’s X post, Mow pointed at a curious detail about Satoshi that, he believes, may prove he did have some connection to China. JAN3 boss shared the spelling of Satoshi Nakamoto’s name in Chinese hieroglyphs.

    Mow said that the first character matches the first one in the spelling of “China.” “It just can't be coincidence,” he wrote.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 5, 2024 - 10:29
    Dogecoin Founder Might Be “Underwhelmed and Disappointed” by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 5, 2024 - 10:19
    $500 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something Big Coming?
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Might Be “Underwhelmed and Disappointed” by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    $500 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something Big Coming?
    Satoshi-Era Dormant Whale Makes Big BTC Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD