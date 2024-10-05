Key Detail in Satoshi's Mystery Revealed by Samson Mow: 'It Just Can't Be Coincidence'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, an early Bitcoiner, the CEO at JAN3 and Pixelmatic, the “former colleague of Adam Back” (one of Satoshi Nakamoto candidates) has shared his thoughts on the theory that the enigmatic Bitcoin creator was linked to China. In particular, to its intelligence service.

Mow was in China when Bitcoin was created

As reported by U.Today, this week, prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass tweeted that he believes Satoshi Nakamoto, and therefore Bitcoin itself, to be the product of the Chinese intelligence service.

In a comment, while debating with a Bitcoin enthusiast, Bass extended his thought, saying that the Chinese intelligence service may have created BTC by the anonymous hands of “Satoshi” in order to undermine the economic leadership of the U.S. and U.S. dollar in the world.

Notably, China first banned crypto ICOs in 2017, then expanding its ban on crypto trading and mining in 2021. Over the past years, the country has been testing its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), initially called DCEP (digital currency electronic payments) and now known simply as e-yuan.

In a recent social media post on X, Samson Mow stated that he was in China in 2009 — the year of Bitcoin creation. Describing what he was busy with in that country, Mow tweeted: “Then ran the biggest #Bitcoin exchange in China, and left to infiltrate @Blockstream.” In a recent X post, he jokingly stated that he did not create BTC.

Then ran the biggest #Bitcoin exchange in China, and left to infiltrate @Blockstream. 👀 — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 5, 2024

Blockstream is the company founded and run by cryptographer and cypherpunk Adam Back, with whom Satoshi corresponded, discussing Bitcoin, which made Back one of the “Satoshi candidates.” Hence, Mow’s recent nickname “the former colleague of Adam Back” given to him by the creators of the HBO documentary about Satoshi that is coming out next week. Mow found that joke funny, making a post on his X page a few days ago.

"It just can't be coincidence" — Mow on Satoshi's likely connection to China

In a comment to his today’s X post, Mow pointed at a curious detail about Satoshi that, he believes, may prove he did have some connection to China. JAN3 boss shared the spelling of Satoshi Nakamoto’s name in Chinese hieroglyphs.

Mow said that the first character matches the first one in the spelling of “China.” “It just can't be coincidence,” he wrote.