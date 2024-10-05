XRP Rally Never Going to Happen: Max Keiser

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vocal Bitcoin maximalist and a former financial journalist Max Keiser has mocked XRP holders in a recent tweet, saying that the chances of their favorite cryptocurrency starting to rally are equal to zero.

Over the past few years, Keiser has been a Bitcoin advisor of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele. This country adopted BTC as its official and the only legal currency for its citizens.

XRP rally never going to happen, Keiser says

Keiser published a 15-second video, in which a fledging crow is trying to eat a worm. The fledging crow is only opening its mouth but is not making any attempts to catch it.

Bitcoin maxi’s tweet states: “XRP holders waiting for the rally that is NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN.”

Being a Bitcoin maximalist, Keiser constantly criticizes altcoins, especially top ones, like XRP, SOL, ADA and ETH, referring to them as centralized “s-coins.” Once, Keiser tweeted that he agreed with the SEC and its chairman’s Gary Gensler’s policy about claiming altcoins to be unregistered securities as the regulator sued various crypto platforms in the U.S.

In May this year, Keiser tweeted that XRP was made “to steal billions from witless fools,” referring to the SEC’s case against Ripple that has been running since the end of December 2020.

SEC appeals Ripple case

The aforesaid comment made by the El Salvador president’s Bitcoin advisor comes after reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission had filed an appeal against the ruling of the federal judge Analisa Torres in its lawsuit against blockchain behemoth Ripple.

On Oct. 2, the agency filed its appeal, which created a trigger for a significant XRP price drop. However, the SEC is yet to file Form C with the Second Circuit to specify which issues exactly in the case it wants to appeal.

The Ripple Chief Executive Brad Garlinghouse called this appeal “infuriating” and “misguided.” He said that his company will keep fighting the SEC as long as it takes to score the ultimate victory.

Ripple spent more than $200 million in total to fight against the regulator in court. This amount includes $125 million in fines that the judge this year ruled to be paid by Ripple, thus reducing the initial $2 billion sum requested by the SEC.