Shiba Inu Now Supported by Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet App

News
Tue, 11/16/2021 - 20:29
Alex Dovbnya
The first password-free wallet now supports Shiba Inu
ZenGo, the first keyless non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to a Nov. 16 announcement.

The wallet’s users are now able to trade and hold the hottest meme coin.

Ari Gore, head of communications at ZenGo, praised Shiba Inu’s “vibrant” and “enthusiastic” community:

We’re excited to be one of the first crypto wallets to support SHIB, especially because of its vibrant, creative, and enthusiastic community.

Dealing with passwords, seed phrases and private keys might be intimidating for novice users. ZenGo wallets are generated with the help of facial biometrics, which is marketed as the app’s main selling point.    

The company’s founders claim that such an approach could solve the existing problems related to storing crypto.

The Israeli startup raised $20 million during its Series A funding round in April 2021. Samsung Next, the tech giant’s venture capital fund, was among ZenGo’s most notable backers.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

