US Government to Sell $56 Million Worth of Crypto to Compensate BitConnect Victims

The U.S. government has received court approval to liquidate $56 million worth of fraud proceeds of the leading BitConnect promoter in order to compensate the victims of the infamous Ponzi scheme, according to a Nov. 16 press release published by the Department of Justice.



The confiscated crypto, which marks the largest recovery for a cryptocurrency-related fraud case in the U.S, remains in the custody of the authorities for now.



Those affected by the sham are being encouraged to submit a victim impact statement.





Glenn Arcaro, the “number one” promoter and founder of BitConnect, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud conspiracy in early September.The fraudster is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. His sentencing will take place on Jan. 7, 2022.As reported by U.Today , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged five BitConnect promoters with breaking securities laws.BitConnect, which imploded in early 2018, allegedly scammed a slew of victims out of more than $2 billion.