US Government to Sell $56 Million Worth of Crypto to Compensate BitConnect Victims

The U.S. government has received court approval to liquidate $56 million worth of fraud proceeds of the leading BitConnect promoter in order to compensate the victims of the infamous Ponzi scheme, according to a Nov. 16 press release published by the Department of Justice.
The confiscated crypto, which marks the largest recovery for a cryptocurrency-related fraud case in the U.S, remains in the custody of the authorities for now.
Those affected by the sham are being encouraged to submit a victim impact statement.
The fraudster is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. His sentencing will take place on Jan. 7, 2022.
As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged five BitConnect promoters with breaking securities laws.
BitConnect, which imploded in early 2018, allegedly scammed a slew of victims out of more than $2 billion.