    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Message Shared With SHIB Community: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu ecosystem remains committed to ethical governance and environmental responsibility
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 15:48
    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Message Shared With SHIB Community: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie shared the 22 principles of Shiba Inu from the "Genesis of the Shiba State," the SHIB paper authored by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

    Advertisement

    "Genesis of the Shiba State" released by the Shiba Inu lead developer in 2023 is a key document that delves into the principles and ethos underpinning the Shiba Inu project. It reflects the core values that the Shiba Inu community is built upon, emphasizing the project's commitment to decentralization, community-driven development and innovative financial solutions.

    The 22 principles, as highlighted in the "Genesis of the Shiba State," outline the ethical framework that underpins the Shiba Inu society, grounded in principles of harmony, justice and mutual respect. These principles act as a guiding compass, setting an ethical and behavioral framework that promotes peace, harmony and mutual respect among Shibizens.

    Related
    Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 10:50
    Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Message Shared With SHIB Community: Details
    Ripple Stablecoin Marks Historic Ethereum Milestone
    140,000 ETH Options Are About to Expire
    Former Ripple Executive Facing DOJ Charges

    The Shiba Inu community is guided by such principles as transparency, stewardship and accountability. Transparency promotes honesty and integrity.

    Stewardship cares for and contributes to community resources, while the principle of accountability urges the Shiba Inu community to be responsible for its actions and contributions. Lucie cited these two as her key principles.

    Others include security, which ensures the safety of all Shibizens, and privacy protection, which protects individual privacy.

    Shiba Inu highlights commitment to ethical governance

    Lucie recently tweeted about Shiba Inu's commitment to ethical governance and environmental responsibility through LEASH token.

    Shiba Inu ecosystem token Leash plays a crucial role in the Shib State’s Environmental Council, particularly within the Protection and Policy branch.

    Related
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 15:06
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Protection and Policy branch is in charge of protecting community members' rights and security, as well as the values they hold. It employs a strict system of checks and balances to avoid any abuse of power, whether within its ranks or by other branches of governance.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 23, 2024 - 15:42
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 23
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 15:38
    Fidelity Just Outranked BlackRock in Ethereum ETF Flow: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Message Shared With SHIB Community: Details
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 23
    Fidelity Just Outranked BlackRock in Ethereum ETF Flow: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD