Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Message Shared With SHIB Community: Details

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie shared the 22 principles of Shiba Inu from the "Genesis of the Shiba State," the SHIB paper authored by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

"Genesis of the Shiba State" released by the Shiba Inu lead developer in 2023 is a key document that delves into the principles and ethos underpinning the Shiba Inu project. It reflects the core values that the Shiba Inu community is built upon, emphasizing the project's commitment to decentralization, community-driven development and innovative financial solutions.

From GENESIS OF THE SHIBA STATE



author: @ShytoshiKusama

My top : 14 & 18



🌟 Introducing the 22 Principles of Shib 🌟



As we embark on our shared journey, we present our ethical framework, grounded in harmony, justice, and mutual respect. Here’s a snapshot of our guiding… pic.twitter.com/XJxjhahFu4 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 23, 2024

The 22 principles, as highlighted in the "Genesis of the Shiba State," outline the ethical framework that underpins the Shiba Inu society, grounded in principles of harmony, justice and mutual respect. These principles act as a guiding compass, setting an ethical and behavioral framework that promotes peace, harmony and mutual respect among Shibizens.

The Shiba Inu community is guided by such principles as transparency, stewardship and accountability. Transparency promotes honesty and integrity.

Stewardship cares for and contributes to community resources, while the principle of accountability urges the Shiba Inu community to be responsible for its actions and contributions. Lucie cited these two as her key principles.

Others include security, which ensures the safety of all Shibizens, and privacy protection, which protects individual privacy.

Shiba Inu highlights commitment to ethical governance

Lucie recently tweeted about Shiba Inu's commitment to ethical governance and environmental responsibility through LEASH token.

Shiba Inu ecosystem token Leash plays a crucial role in the Shib State’s Environmental Council, particularly within the Protection and Policy branch.

The Protection and Policy branch is in charge of protecting community members' rights and security, as well as the values they hold. It employs a strict system of checks and balances to avoid any abuse of power, whether within its ranks or by other branches of governance.