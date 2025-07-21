Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Hold Time Hits 2.8 Years: What's Next for SHIB's Price?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 16:20
    This milestone remains significant for Shiba Inu
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Hold Time Hits 2.8 Years: What's Next for SHIB's Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, the average hold time for Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently 2.8 years. According to data provided by Sentora (previously IntoTheBlock), the "Average Time Token is Held" indicator, which calculates the average holding period for a crypto asset, has indicated 2.8 years for Shiba Inu.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu held on average for 2.8 years out of the 5 years it has existed remains significant. This highlights an increasing trend of long-term conviction among investors, implying that the SHIB community is not just made up of short-term speculators; it is evolving into a base of seasoned holders.

    This data point indicates that a sizable portion of SHIB holders have remained committed since and after the 2021 bull run and are possibly waiting for the next big breakout.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible After This Rare Breakout
    Legendary Bitcoin Whale Just Cashed out Big Time
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/20/2025 - 14:29
    Shiba Inu Team Preps for Altseason, but What's Next for SHIB?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    It also indicates a decrease in short-term selling pressure, as fewer holders appear eager to cash out during modest price fluctuations. This might help stabilize the SHIB price and build the groundwork for a future rally.

    What's next for SHIB's price?

    Shiba Inu was recently trading at $0.00001588, up 4.75% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001584. Trading volume has increased by 105% since the previous day to $628 million, according to CoinMarketCap data, as traders look to profit from recent market volatility.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu Breaks Multi-Month Price Milestone Amid 15% Rally
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Shiba Inu has climbed for six days in a row, starting July 15, overcoming $0.0000145 (which coincides with the daily SMA 200) that had held back SHIB prices since late January.

    With the latest advance, the SHIB price reached an intraday high of $0.00001597, with the next target being $0.000016 to $0.000019, where a massive barrier sits.

    According to IntoTheBlock, 474.9 trillion SHIB were previously bought in the range of $0.000016 and $0.000019 by 71,360 addresses at an average cost basis of $0.000017.

    Shiba Inu surpassing this huge resistance range would actualize the reality of hitting $0.00002, with the potential to reach $0.00003 if bullish momentum sustains. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 16:09
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible After This Rare Breakout
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:47
    Legendary Bitcoin Whale Just Cashed out Big Time
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Hold Time Hits 2.8 Years: What's Next for SHIB's Price?
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible After This Rare Breakout
    Legendary Bitcoin Whale Just Cashed out Big Time
    Show all