Shiba Inu Breaks Multi-Month Price Milestone Amid 15% Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a massive surge in the last 24 hours, positioning the dog-themed meme coin for a potential multi-month price increase. The SHIB price rallied by 15% as technical breakouts signaled bullish momentum ahead for the meme coin.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu bullish sentiment grows

In the last year, Shiba Inu’s volatility has prevented the meme coin from finding stability above $0.000015. In 2025, the highest peak price was $0.00001701, highlighting the volatility of SHIB.

According to CoinMarketCap data , Shiba Inu jumped from a low of $0.00001503 to a peak at $0.00001585, almost breaching $0.000016. As of press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001583, representing a 5.14% increase over the last 24 hours. Notably, this price outlook marks the highest level since early May.

Shiba Inu is also experiencing a massive uptick in investor interest, with trading volume surging by 61.16% to $577.75 million within the same time frame. This suggests that investors are excited by the price boost and likely anticipate further climbs.

The confidence of ecosystem investors might rest on Ethereum’s notable breakout pattern, which suggests bullish times ahead for SHIB . Notably, Shiba Inu stands out as the most dominant cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network. With the leading altcoin flashing reliable signals of sustained price breakout as it targets the $4,000 level, Shiba Inu might benefit from this development.

On its own, SHIB has shown potential to retest higher price levels. In the last 30 days, Shiba Inu has rallied by almost 40%. This indicates that the meme coin is maintaining stability on the upward price trajectory as whale accumulation picks up.

Shibarium growth and innovations spark optimism

Meanwhile, Lucie, the pseudonymous marketing lead in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has prepped the community ahead of a possible altseason. Per Lucie’s prediction , SHIB could gain massive momentum as the adoption of Shibarium grows.

Additionally, AI innovations by the Shiba Inu team have sparked excitement and could catalyze future rallies.