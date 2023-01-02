Shiba Inu: Here Are Expectations From Community in 2023

Mon, 01/02/2023 - 12:22
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu community reviewed their hopes for 2023
The Shiba Inu team sent out a tweet wishing everyone a happy new year in 2023. In reaction to this tweet, the Shiba Inu community revealed their hopes for 2023. Aside from the anticipation for strong price action in 2023, two calls stand out among the various responses: Shibarium and burning.

Wen Shibarium?

While there is no set date for when Shibarium will be available to the public, the beta testing phase appears to be coming soon.

SHIB: Shibarium Social Hub Gains Traction as Launch Nears

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, at the close of 2022, tweeted about his meeting with the Shibarium builder Unification earlier this week. About Shibarium, he wrote, "Aligning Onboarding Finalizing. Soon Very soon."

The official Twitter account for Shibarium, Shibarium Network @Shibariumnet, posted a tweet that just reads "2023." Expectations continue to soar for Shibarium's imminent release in 2023.

Burn more

The SHIB burn initiative reports 83,347,071,504 SHIB tokens valued at $684,040 were burned in 2022 with 6,395 transactions. Shiba Inu burning remains a popular topic among the SHIB community, who wish to see burns move into the realm of trillions.

ShibaSwap 2.0 and the upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium are both predicted to play key roles in a hypothesis about burning trillions of SHIB. Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama stated in 2022 that "true community effort" was required to burn trillions of SHIB.

He noted that this was being worked upon on multiple fronts, but that it would take time. Burning, which removes tokens from circulation by sending them to dead addresses, is believed to increase the price of a token over time.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

