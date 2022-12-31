SHIB: Shibarium Social Hub Gains Traction as Launch Nears

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Twitter account for the Shibarium blockchain, Shibarium Network @Shibariumnet, has gained thousands of followers within months of its unveiling.

At the time of this writing, the Shibarium Network Twitter account has over 33,900 followers. Barely a month ago, on Nov. 7, the number of followers was about 24,200.

According to the Shiba Inu team, the Shibarium network will eventually become a social information hub for all things related to the Shibarium Layer 2 network and protocol.

Given the massive following gained on Twitter within over a month, high expectations are obviously in place concerning Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, Shibarium.

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama tweeted about his meeting with Shibarium builder Unification earlier this week. About Shibarium, he wrote, "Aligning Onboarding Finalizing. Soon Very soon."

Previously, SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, shared screenshots of Discord messages from Shytoshi Kusama and a SHIB developer, SHIB Trophias.

Kusama said in the screenshot that he was "putting a nice bow on it," by which most people assume he was referring to Shibarium. SHIB Trophias commented that there will be "docs, then beta."

While there is no set date for when Shibarium will be available to the public, the beta testing phase appears to be coming soon.

The price of BONE ShibaSwap (BONE) is reacting to the news of the imminent Shibarium beta release, as it is up 8% in the last 24 hours at $0.87. BONE would serve as gas for the Shibarium Layer 2 as well as rewards for validators.

Shytoshi Kusama indicated that the much-anticipated Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution, would come "very soon," but not during the holidays, as reported by U.Today.