Shiba Inu Game Now Has Official "Download Day"

Fri, 09/30/2022 - 08:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Much-awaited game will become available worldwide week from now, according to official announcement
Shiba Inu Game Now Has Official "Download Day"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu's collectible card game, will become available for download worldwide starting from Oct. 6, according to an official announcement.

The game was originally supposed to go live on Oct. 1, but the so-called "Download Day" has now been officially postponed.

Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama says that they will release all the lore and plans for the much-awaited game on Oct. 1.

As reported by U.Today, Kusama revealed earlier this month that 5% of all profits from the game would be allocated to future SHIB token burns.

The team behind the game believes that it will be able to compete with Hearthstone, one of the most popular digital collectible games created by Blizzard Entertainment. If it manages to reach similar revenues, the 5% figure could be enough to substantially reduce the supply of the token.

Related
Shiba Eternity to Feature at Largest Gaming Event, XRP Has One of Best Looking Charts, Cardano Tops PayPal and Netflix with Low Energy Use: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The game was originally tested in Vietnam, becoming an instant hit. Shiba Eternity developers had to significantly ramp up server capacity in order to be able to handle increasing demand.

Australia became the second test location for the game. As reported by U.Today, it originally launched on Apple's App Store before the game became available for Android users.

The Shiba Inu-inspired collectible game will feature tournaments with prizes, according to Kusama.

The price of the SHIB token remains relatively unchanged since the announcement. It is currently sitting at $0.00001118 on the Binance exchange, up 1.04% percent over the last 24 hours.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC v. Ripple: Next Steps in Case, In Lawyer's Opinion, After Ripple's Major Achievement
09/30/2022 - 09:15
SEC v. Ripple: Next Steps in Case, In Lawyer's Opinion, After Ripple's Major Achievement
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum Maxi Calls ADA Zombiechain, Here's Why
09/30/2022 - 08:02
Ethereum Maxi Calls ADA Zombiechain, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Scores Big Win as Judge Orders SEC to Turn Over Hinman Documents
09/30/2022 - 06:09
Ripple Scores Big Win as Judge Orders SEC to Turn Over Hinman Documents
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya