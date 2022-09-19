Shiba Inu Game Launches on Play Store in Australia

Shiba Inu’s much-hyped game is now available for Android users in Australia

Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s much-anticipated game, is now available for users on the PlayStore in Australia, according to a Monday announcement.

As reported by U.Today, the game was originally launched for Apple’s App Store users in the country last week.

On Sunday, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that Australia was likely to be the last test location for the cryptocurrency.

Prior to that, the game was successfully tested in Vietnam.

In December, Shiba Inu Games partnered with PlaySide Studios, Australia’s leading video game developer.