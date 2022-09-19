Shiba Inu Game Launches on Play Store in Australia

Mon, 09/19/2022 - 18:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu’s much-hyped game is now available for Android users in Australia
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s much-anticipated game, is now available for users on the PlayStore in Australia, according to a Monday announcement

As reported by U.Today, the game was originally launched for Apple’s App Store users in the country last week. 

On Sunday, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that Australia was likely to be the last test location for the cryptocurrency. 

Prior to that, the game was successfully tested in Vietnam. 

In December, Shiba Inu Games partnered with PlaySide Studios, Australia’s leading  video game developer.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

