Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Gains Support From British Red Cross, Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Says, Bitcoin Whales Go Insane: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Don't miss U.Today's news digest with the hottest news from the last weekend!
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 16:37
    Shiba Inu Gains Support From British Red Cross, Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Says, Bitcoin Whales Go Insane: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past weekend.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) gains support from British Red Cross

    According to a recent article by the Shib Daily news portal, the Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency has gained support from the British Red Cross; from now on, the worldwide humanitarian charity organization accepts SHIB as a currency for donation. This became possible thanks to the British Red Cross's partnership with Giving Block, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency donations for nonprofits, which supports the dog-themed token along with other popular digital assets. Users who choose to donate Shiba Inu to the Red Cross can do so with about 1% to 3.9% charges through the Giving Block, depending on the amount. The donated sum is sent to the British Red Cross every week. Shiba Inu's recognition as a valid form of donation underscores its growing utility and acceptance.

    Related
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 11:05
    Epic 441% Shibarium Surge Stuns SHIB Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin
    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin
    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared by SHIB Team With Community
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s Historic Bitcoin Statement Marks 14 Years
    Legendary 'Cup and Handle' Pattern Appears on Bitcoin (BTC)

    Ethereum ETFs may be approved by July 2, top expert reveals

    Following a recent hint by SEC Chair Gary Gensler that the regulatory agency may approve S-1 forms for spot Ethereum ETFs "sometime this summer," many experts shared their prognoses on when this major development is going to take place. Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas also jumped on the bandwagon; in his latest X post, Balchunas suggested that the likely date for S-1 registration form approval could be July 2. The analyst noted that SEC staff recently sent issuers minor comments on the forms and asked for responses within a week. Thus, according to Balchunas, there is a good chance the regulator will make up its mind before Independence Day weekend, which makes July 2 the most likely date for approval.

    Bitcoin whales go insane, unloading $4.1 billion in BTC

    According to a recent X post by renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez, over the last 10 days, large Bitcoin whales and miners have dumped an astonishing amount of BTC. To illustrate this, Martinez attached a chart by Santiment market intelligence platform to his post. The first group of market players sold more than 50,000 BTC, which is valued at approximately $3.30 billion. In turn, the second group, BTC miners, sold more than 1,200 BTC, worth almost $80 million. Together, they got rid of more than $4 billion worth of Bitcoin. Miners regularly sell BTC in order to pay for their operating costs and cash out profits from their mining ventures. That often happens when Bitcoin hits a new local high.

    #Shiba Inu #Ethereum ETF #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin and MicroStrategy on Brink of Collapse? Peter Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Jun 17, 2024 - 16:31
    Bitcoin and MicroStrategy on Brink of Collapse? Peter Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for June 17
    Jun 17, 2024 - 16:31
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for June 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 471 Trillion SHIB: What's Next for Shiba Inu's Price?
    Jun 17, 2024 - 16:31
    471 Trillion SHIB: What's Next for Shiba Inu's Price?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Earn More Than in a Bank With Special Programs From TFS Token
    Exciting Changes to the European Gaming Congress 2024: More Value for Operators & Affiliates
    ARIA Introduces New Platform to Revolutionise Crypto Investments with Comprehensive Data and AI-Driven Tools
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Gains Support From British Red Cross, Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Says, Bitcoin Whales Go Insane: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin and MicroStrategy on Brink of Collapse? Peter Schiff Sounds Alarm
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for June 17
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD