Advertisement
AD

    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler drops cryptic remarks on Ethereum ETF approval process, leaving investors on edge
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 15:34
    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent appearance on CNBC, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler provided insights into the expected timeline for the review of the spot Ethereum ETF S-1 reports. Eleanor Terrett, a reporter at Fox Business, relayed this as an indication that the review process is expected to be lengthy, potentially causing delays in the approval process for Ethereum ETFs.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 13:53
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As a reminder, last Friday marked a significant deadline as spot Ethereum ETF issuers, including industry giants BlackRock and VanEck, submitted their initial draft S-1 forms to the SEC. The regulator will now begin the review process, providing feedback and requesting amendments. Industry insiders expect at least two rounds of draft filings before a final decision is made.

    HOT Stories
    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Crucial Shiba Inu (SHIB) Airdrop Warning Issued: Details
    Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable

    In contrast to the relatively straightforward path of Bitcoin ETF approvals, the altcoin landscape appears to be murkier, according to market participants. While unanimous approval would mark a pivotal moment for the market, recent events have created uncertainty. For example, Hashdex's withdrawal of its application for undisclosed reasons has left market participants questioning the overall trajectory of Ethereum ETFs.

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 14:45
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $71,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Attention now shifts to the SEC's stance on the crypto market and the ongoing developments in Bitcoin ETFs, as liquidity in traditional financial markets is hundreds of times greater than cryptocurrency. On one side, that does not mean that investors would want to increase their risk by switching to altcoins, and vice versa - they may shift some funds from Bitcoin ETFs in a search of extra profits.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum classic #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image XRP Plots Bullish Rebound on 2.4 Billion Traded Tokens
    Jun 05, 2024 - 15:29
    XRP Plots Bullish Rebound on 2.4 Billion Traded Tokens
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image New Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Pair Listed on Major US Crypto Exchange
    Jun 05, 2024 - 15:29
    New Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Pair Listed on Major US Crypto Exchange
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Issues Crucial Warning Amid Major Vendor Breach
    Jun 05, 2024 - 15:29
    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Issues Crucial Warning Amid Major Vendor Breach
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ‘Moonrise’ Initiative Signals Next Phase in Evolution for New-Look Moonbeam Network in Polkadot Ecosytem
    Introducing Mandala Chain, The Polkadot L1 Targets 10M+ New Wallets in Indonesia
    Nibiru EVM to Transform Ethereum Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    XRP Plots Bullish Rebound on 2.4 Billion Traded Tokens
    New Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Pair Listed on Major US Crypto Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD