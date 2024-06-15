Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Support From British Red Cross

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The influence of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is expanding more with recent backing as a currency for donation by the British Red Cross.

Growing Shiba Inu utility

Shiba Inu has maintained its reputation as the second-largest meme coin in the world with a push for new ways to bring value to its holders across the board. The partnership between the British Red Cross and the Giving Block to accept crypto donations, including SHIB, is helping to drive the Shiba Inu agenda.

Users who choose to donate Shiba Inu to the Red Cross can do so with about 1% to 3.9% charges through the Giving Block, depending on the amount. The donated amount for the greater good is sent to the British Red Cross on a weekly basis.

It is not uncommon to find humanitarian bodies warming up to cryptocurrencies. From the U.S. to Singapore, the Red Cross is particularly known to warm up to digital currencies. As one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu has the right ecosystem that might help turbocharge the Red Cross and its fundraising campaign globally.

The integration of Shiba Inu among the payment options by the Red Cross is a mutually beneficial move. While it adds more value to SHIB holders, it ultimately draws mainstream support for the organization, irrespective of investment orientation.

SHIB needs this more

In its attempt to print a major price rebound, the core team behind the Shiba Inu protocol is always exploring new avenues to drive demand for the underlying digital asset. Though donations are a free affair, they can also ramp up the way Shiba Inu is spent and give more people additional reasons to explore its commercial appreciation.

The compounded impact of this latest update, coupled with other Shibarium-backed use cases, can trigger a massive rally in the price of Shiba Inu in the long term.