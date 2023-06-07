Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 09:45
Gamza Khanzadaev
New SHIB: The Metaverse announcement left Shiba Inu 'execs' astonished
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
In a recent announcement, SHIB: The Metaverse Twitter account revealed that the highly anticipated trailer for Rocket Pond, a key component of Shiba Inu's virtual world, will be unveiled tomorrow. The project has been making remarkable progress, leaving the SHIB army and its executives thrilled about what lies ahead.

Shiba Inu's prominent spokesperson, Shytoshi Kusama, expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming trailer release with a series of wide-eyed emojis. Kusama's response perfectly captured the anticipation and excitement shared by the community as they eagerly await this pivotal moment in the project's development.

Kaal Dhairya, lead developer at ShibaSwap, also reacted to the news, simply stating, "Wow...." Dhairya's concise response hinted at the profound impact Rocket Pond is expected to have within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Rocket Pond, one of the 11 hubs forming Shiba's virtual world, is being carefully crafted to convey Shiba Inu's virtual journey and narrative. Situated within a remote mountain resort, the pond promises to immerse users in an awe-inspiring experience.

As anticipation builds, followers of Shiba Inu eagerly await the unveiling of the Rocket Pond trailer, which is set to provide a glimpse into the innovative world that lies ahead. Back in April, the team behind SHIB: The Metaverse shared its intention to gradually unveil portions of the project to users, with a planned opening slated for the end of 2023.

