Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Calm Before Storm' Updates Revealed by Shiba Ecosystem Official

Mon, 06/05/2023 - 13:10
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB community continues to keep fingers crossed
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Calm Before Storm' Updates Revealed by Shiba Ecosystem Official
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba ecosystem official LucieSHIB has shared updates on what she describes as the "calm before [the] storm."

First, she shares expectations regarding Shiba Inu's metaverse. Lucie states that the rocket pond reveal is expected anytime soon.

As reported, Marcie Jastrow, a Shiba Inu Metaverse advisor, shared in late May that the rocket pond reveal was coming, adding that some needed improvements had to be made.

The Shiba Inu Metaverse advisor hinted earlier during a Twitter Spaces event that four hubs — Wagmi Temple, Rocket Pond, Ryoshi and Tech Trench — might be revealed by September.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Teases Four New Reveals in Coming Months: Details

Lucie also hinted at extensive work being carried out on Shibarium beta, "Puppynet." She reports that the "Shibariumtech testnet is down - heavy work on it being done."

This is seen as Puppyscan, the blockchain explorer for Shibarium beta Puppynet, is currently experiencing downtime, displaying a 504 error.

According to recent U.Today reporting, the Shibarium testnet has completed over 14 million transactions since its inception, and more than 1 million blocks have been produced in total. Puppynet had also seen more than 16 million interacting addresses, highlighting its utility.

Lucie predicts positive price action for Shiba Inu. "SHIB is expected to boom," she wrote.

As reported, Shiba Inu printed its first death cross of the year, which points to the fact that SHIB might be nearing a market bottom where buyers could emerge. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.21% at $0.0000084.

Lastly, Lucie says Shiba Inu's dream is coming true and adds, "You are not ready for this." She, however, does not provide further details on this.

However, the Shiba Inu community continues to keep its fingers crossed, waiting for any big announcement that could emerge in the coming days.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Garner Rising Interest on Twitter
06/05/2023 - 15:55
Bitcoin and Ethereum Garner Rising Interest on Twitter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image If Bitcoin Price Does This, 780,000 BTC Might Be at Risk
06/05/2023 - 15:40
If Bitcoin Price Does This, 780,000 BTC Might Be at Risk
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image PEPE Aims for 30-Day Plunge, Here's Why
06/05/2023 - 15:25
PEPE Aims for 30-Day Plunge, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan