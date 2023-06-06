SHIB Price Analysis for June 6

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have come back to the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trading in the middle of the local channel, accumulating power for a further move. If the closure happens near the $0.00000810 mark, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.00000840 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price is fighting for the important zone of $0.000008. Currently, one should focus on that area. If the bar closure happens above that area, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.000009 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the support at $0.0000778.

However, if the bar closes near that mark, the accumulated energy is supposed to be enough for a more profound decrease to the $0.000007 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000806 at press time.