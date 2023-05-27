SHIB Metaverse Team About to Release Long-Promised Update: Details

Top member of SHIB team who are building metaverse spread word about major rollout that is finally coming soon

Marcie Jastrow, Shiba Inu Metaverse advisor, has shared that the metaverse team are preparing to finally release a video overview of one of the hubs, whose art concept came out last year. "You will love it," she tweeted about the preview to be released.

Jastrow added that she keeps buying more virtual land in the metaverse.

"Rocket Pond reveal is coming"

Rocket Pond is among the 11 SHIB Metaverse hubs. Their concept art was shown to the SHIB army via Twitter last year and earlier in 2023. Unlike other pieces of virtual land, hubs will not be sold into private ownership. Once the metaverse is released, the hubs will be open for common public use.

Previously, the official Twitter handle of the Shiba Inu meme coin announced the upcoming release of the video preview of Rocket Pond around a month ago and it was expected within "only few days."

The first release of the concept art of the Rocket Pond hub was made in September 2022, as reported by U.Today. According to the concept of this hub, rockets are symbols of a coin's energy that is capable of making it "skyrocket," "go to the moon," "go through the roof" — favorite phrases of crypto fans when it comes to the price of a cryptocurrency. Rocket emojis are often used to show a price surge.

#rocketpond reveal is coming - we had to make some improvements that were needed and I cannot wait to show you - promise you will love it ! Every time we finish I buy more land @mvshib #shibarmy — Marcie Jastrow (@marciejastrow) May 27, 2023

Video preview of WAGMI Temple rolled out earlier

Earlier this year, in March, an alpha preview of another SHIB Metaverse hub called WAGMI (an acronym for "we are all gonna make it") was shown to the army of Shiba Inu fans by the SHIB dev team and The Third Floor visualizing studio who they are collaborating on building the project with.

That was a "flyover" of this virtual space whose goal is to allow users to get an experience similar to that of yoga and meditation in Easter temples. Around the WAGMI Temple users could see a quiet and peaceful piece of land with pretty small bridges over brooks and rivers, pagodas, high rocks and a pretty waterfall.

The full-scale release of the metaverse is something the SHIB army has been looking forward to since last year. The same story is with the Shibarium Layer-2 scaling solution. The latter got its beta version called Puppynet released in early March. These upgrades of the SHIB ecosystem are turning the coin from just meme crypto into a respectful and "serious" asset, giving it much more utility and increasing its adoption.