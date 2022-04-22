Shiba Inu Developer Issues Scam Warning

One of the leading Shiba Inu developers has warned about a scam token that is attempting to part unsuspected victims with their money

Kaal Dhairya, one of the leading Shiba Inu developers, has issued a warning about scam actors trying to spoof the "Shiba Inu: Deployer" in a recent blog post.

Dhairya has spotted a contract that was designed to emit malicious events, obfuscating information about the actual sender and recipient. In such a way, it made it possible to associate the cryptocurrency with well-known wallets.



The developer says that such a trick could be used either for clever marketing or for scamming potential victims. Fraudsters frequently abuse the ERC20 approval function in order to steal money from other users with the help of sham tokens.