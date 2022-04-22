Shiba Inu Developer Issues Scam Warning

Fri, 04/22/2022 - 19:07
Alex Dovbnya
One of the leading Shiba Inu developers has warned about a scam token that is attempting to part unsuspected victims with their money
Shiba Inu Developer Issues Scam Warning
Kaal Dhairya, one of the leading Shiba Inu developers, has issued a warning about scam actors trying to spoof the "Shiba Inu: Deployer" in a recent blog post.

Dhairya has spotted a contract that was designed to emit malicious events, obfuscating information about the actual sender and recipient. In such a way, it made it possible to associate the cryptocurrency with well-known wallets.

The developer says that such a trick could be used either for clever marketing or for scamming potential victims. Fraudsters frequently abuse the ERC20 approval function in order to steal money from other users with the help of sham tokens.

Terra's Stablecoin Added as Base Currency to Binance.US
In the aforementioned blog post, Dhairya has urged Shiba Inu users to keep track of official announcements in order not to fall victim to dubious scams.

After Shiba Inu skyrocketed in popularity last year, plenty of scammers have attempted to capitalize on its popularity. Last November, the team of developers behind the viral meme token warned investors that they were being targeted by scammers. They stressed that the team doesn't offer any giveaways, gifts or airdopros, which is why such offers are a major red flag. 

In February, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a fake Shiba Inu token that was purportedly issued on the Tron blockchain. The sham cryptocurrency was a honeypot scam, meaning that its smart contract featured a mechanism that prevented buyers from selling.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Scam
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

