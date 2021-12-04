Tron Builds First-Ever Ecological Complex in Cryptovoxels Metaverse

An ecosystem of three buildings and a temple has been built in Cryptovoxels metaverse

In collaboration with MetaEstate, a leading digital real estate platform, Tron Foundation develops an ecological complex that includes the foundation's headquarters, digital art museum and convention club.

Tron raises bets on metaverses, builds ecological complex in Cryptovoxels

According to the official announcement shared by the Tron Foundation, it released the first-ever ecological complex in the digital metaverse of Cryptovoxels.

🔥The Ecological Complex of TRON Has Been Completed in Cryptovoxels!



💎Discover Cryptovoxels online, win $2,000 NFT Tokens & 100 precious Arts NFT.



🌇We will select 100 lucky guests pic.twitter.com/Q5RktIwkeu November 26, 2021

As such, TRON becomes the third company after SuperRare and SpaceX to announce the creation of its complex in the metaverse. The TRON complex refers to three adjacent buildings that are located on the east coast of Miami. It includes Tron Headquarters, the BT Convention Club and APENFT Digital Art Museum.

Also, the complex includes the SUN temple situated on the opposite side of the coastal landscape. TRON headquarters acts as both a conceptual art museum and displays hard capabilities together with a soft artistic comprehensive output.

Tron Headquarters (TRON ECO HQ) has three floors, including an atrium with an eco-brand display of the Tron Network, a public office area with meeting rooms, and independent offices with large outdoor terraces.

APENFT art museum is a pioneering digital art exhibition in the metaverse

BT Convention club has two levels. The first one has a reception area and large conference hall. On the second floor is a large open office and theatre-like display space for meetings and conferences.

APENFT art museum is the first-ever cultural institution that exists in the metaverse only. It is dedicated to digital art and non-fungible tokens as its technical basis.

APENFT demonstrates the artwork of prominent digital artists alongside the paintings of winners of the "Second Life" public contest.

The museum also has two floors: the first floor is a reception area accompanied by an open concert hall and artwork display area. The displays on the first floor are adjustable: they can be customized according to different needs.

Also, the second floor has a painting atrium as a symbol of Tron's ability to onboard new-gen digital artists and their paintings. The second floor also has indoor and outdoor exhibition halls for early-stage artists.

APENFT is among the largest and most influential players on the NFTs market. Associated with Tron Foundation, it performed an unmatched token burn event in July.

Its investing strategy is curated by digital art veteran Barrett Wissman, who joined APENFT as Chief Investment Advisor.