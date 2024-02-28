Shiba Inu Critical Security Warning Issued to SHIB Holders: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu ecosystem participants, including SHIB, BONE and LEASH holders, have been alerted to important information that would ensure the safety and security of their assets.

Shib Army scam alerts, or @susbarium, an X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, issued an important warning that Shiba Inu holders would do well to pay heed to.

Shib Army scam alerts remind the Shiba Inu community that there is no more minting or claiming of Sheboshis and that any website claiming otherwise or offering airdrops might be a scam.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨@X



Please be clear there is NO MORE minting/claiming of Sheboshi this has ending any website or airdrop is fake/scam



Stay safe shibarmy and keep your eyes open .. — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) February 27, 2024

Sheboshis, a collection of 20,000 Shiba Inu-generated NFTs (non-fungible tokens), launched on Feb. 20.

Utilizing the DN-404/ERC-404 standard, Sheboshis mark a move into hybrid tokens, combining the benefits of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to offer liquidity and fractional ownership to the NFT sector.

Following its debut, Sheboshis' claim was broken into three phases: the first phase was reserved for the original Shiboshi NFT holders, who could claim Sheboshis for their SHIboshis. The second phase was open to LEASH token holders. The third phase was scheduled to be for the public mint, but it never happened because Sheboshis sold out during the second phase.

In what could be deemed a big surprise, the remaining portion of Sheboshis sold out within minutes of the second phase. In light of this, the crypto community should bear in mind that no more Sheboshis are being minted or claimed.

Sheboshis' face reveal happened over the weekend, creating excitement within the Shiba Inu community, and the SHEB token has recently gained new listings. A glance through the CoinMarketCap page reveals that SHEB is now on a total of six crypto platforms.