Shiba Inu Army Reaches New Major Milestone in Just 2 Days

Sat, 11/19/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another big milestone has been set as the number of SHIB whales keeps expanding
According to data shared by WhaleStats platform that track the largest wallets on Ethereum and several other chains, over the past two days, the amount of SHIB holders has become several thousand bigger.

The price of the meme coin has remained unaffected, though.

WhaleStats website says that by today the number of SHIB holders has jumped to the 1,276,281 level. This is roughly 5,000 bigger than 1,271,666 observed on November 17.

On average, the 100 largest wallets on Ethereum chain hold slightly more than 2 billion SHIB coins.

In the meantime, SHIB adoption continues to expand. As reported by U.Today earlier, an Australia-based Shiba Wings diner I expected to open “really soon”. The restaurant is fully crypto integrated thanks to NowPayments crypto gateway and is ready to integrate Shibarium when this long-expected upgrade is ready and gets rolled out.

