SHIB-Accepting Fully Crypto Integrated Restaurant in Australia About to Open

Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:24
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another SHIB-oriented restaurant prepares to open “really soon”, according to this tweet
SHIB-Accepting Fully Crypto Integrated Restaurant in Australia About to Open
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Twitter user @ShibPlanet has shared that Shiba Wings diner in Gold Coast Australia is going to start accepting customers very soon. The user said he has just talked to the owner of the place that is preparing to open.

Shiba Wings ready for Shibarium integration

According to the tweet, the restaurant is fully integrated with crypto thanks to NowPayments platform. Besides, Shiba Wings is open to Shibarium integration once the layer 2 protocol upgrade becomes available.

This is not the first SHIB-accepting restaurant that has emerged over the past year. As reported by U.Today, in February the lead developer of Shiba Shytoshi Kusama announced that SHIB had inked a partnership with an Italian burger chain called Welly’s.

The restaurant chain conducted a full rebrand, picking Shiba Inu as its mascot. Their menu and marketing strategy were also adjusted respectively.

Related
I’ll Bow to “Lord Elon Musk” and Pay $8 Per Month: Vitalik Buterin

Burgers and alcohol for DOGE

In January this year, Elon Musk asked McDonalds to start accepting the original meme coin DOGE. He promised that he would eat a Happy Meal on TV. However, the global fast food chain rejected the offer.

Still, during 2022, several joints did begin to accept DOGE. Those are Doge Burger in Dubai and US-based bar The Lost Leaf in a Phoenix, Arizona. Besides, the MrBurger chain also stated that it might start selling fast food for Dogecoin.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano Founder Responds to Monero's "Backdoor" Allegation: Details
11/19/2022 - 12:53
Cardano Founder Responds to Monero's "Backdoor" Allegation: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 19
11/19/2022 - 12:25
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Nouriel Roubini Says with Bankruptcy Risk to Digital Currency Group Bitcoin May Drop Harder
11/19/2022 - 10:27
Nouriel Roubini Says with Bankruptcy Risk to Digital Currency Group Bitcoin May Drop Harder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan