Shiba Eternity Sets New Milestone as Surprise Is Released

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba's CCG game, Shiba Eternity, has smashed a new milestone as it continues to attract players from all over the world.

$SHIB Shiba Eternity has now been downloaded over 250k times 🪩🎉 — $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) November 4, 2022

As stated in a blog post by Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Eternity has been downloaded over 250,000 times. He says this remains "a huge accomplishment for what many believe is just a meme."

He further noted that over 100 bugs have been found and squashed by Shiba Inu games consultant William Volk, the Shiba Inu team and the testing crew. Kusama added that the team is currently working on where to hold its first in-person tournament.

Ads

On Oct. 6, the Shiba Eternity game launched worldwide on Android and iOS platforms. Shortly after its release, the game received a massive response from players all over the world.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Eternity has seen more than 100,000 downloads on Google Play, with the game receiving a 4.7 rating across 14,100 user reviews.

Shiba Eternity's surprise revealed

The lead developer of SHIB, Shytoshi Kusama, has announced the release of Shiba Eternity’s official players guide alongside a unique NFT drop for the photos it contains. The release was intended for Nov. 2, and the developer apologized for the delay.

After a slight delay I am proud to present the Shiba Eternity Lore and Player's Guide. And a surprise NFT drop of the amazing photos within. https://t.co/ihuxj4Tleh — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) November 3, 2022

According to him, the accompanying NFT drop consists of "dozens of unique images that breathe life into the narrative," which were composed using cutting-edge AI technology.

He further noted that due to its size (1,150 pages), the Shiba Eternity player guide has been broken into four separate documents. However, the entire lore is being updated in Shiba Eternity fandom. Also, the entire lore will be seen on the Shiba Eternity Game website, which remains under construction.