SHIB, XRP, DOGE Can Now Be Bought Through Range of Global Banking Payment Methods: BitPay

Thanks to a new partnership of BitPay, a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies, including top meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), as well as XRP, BTC, ETH and others, can be bought by retail investors via international banking payments methods across the globe.

This partnership expands the exposure of users across the world, including those living in Brazil, New Zealand, Turkey, Africa and Australia, to digital currencies, which have been growing in popularity both as investment tools and means of payment recently.

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @BanxaOfficial!



We’re introducing a range of international bankings payment methods, making it easy for our global customers to purchase crypto. https://t.co/PjzjB8djNs#BitPay #Banxa #crypto pic.twitter.com/JRF1ov4Yy9 — BitPay (@BitPay) October 25, 2023

BitPay partners with Banxa

In a recently published X post, BitPay crypto payment gateway shared that they had inked a partnership with Banxa — the leading global on-/off-ramp powering embedded crypto solutions.

Thanks to this collaboration, BitPay will provide its users with the opportunity to buy crypto using a range of international banking payment methods, widely expanding the payment opportunities BitPay customers had before that through the Wallet app and the BitPay website.

In the blog post, BitPay provided details on this X post, stating that the list of the aforementioned international banking payments includes iDEAL (for the Netherlands), SEPA (for Europe), ACH (for the US), Interac (Canada), as well as popular banking payment systems used in the UK (Faster Payments Systems), Australia (PayID), New Zealand (POLi), Brazil (PIX), Turkey (Turkey Bank Transfer), South Africa, Mexico, Chile, the Philippines and other regions of the world.

Thanks to the new collaboration of BitPay, users will be able to acquire more than 175 cryptocurrencies based on 20 blockchains, including the ones mentioned above.

BitPay helps sell tickets to Taylor Swift's concert tour movie

More major news about BitPay and its contribution to global crypto adoption has come out recently. This crypto payments gateway teamed up with the AMC movie theater network to allow customers to use crypto to pay for tickets for U.S. singer Taylor Swift's movie about her Eras concert tour.

Again, Shiba Inu, XRP, Bitcoin and other digital currencies that BitPay works with are accepted for tickets to this movie. The film is going to be shown in almost 20 countries, including Canada and the U.S.

AMC cinema chain added DOGE and SHIB to its payment options in March last year, also thanks to a collaboration with BitPay.

DOGE and SHIB are the two largest canine coins by market cap, sitting in 9th and 19th places, respectively, according to the CoinMarketCap crypto scale.