SHIB Official Warns SHIB Army About Crucial Bug in Shibariumscan

Shiba Inu team member has sent message to global SHIB army to warn them about bug that may confuse them while using Shibariumscan

The official social media expert of the Shiba Inu team, @LucieSHIB, has taken to the X social media platform to warn the Shiba Inu community of a bug that has hit the Shibariumscan explorer, as it may have started showing ETH instead of BONE.

"Bug introduced by the recent update"

Lucie addressed the SHIB army, saying that they may begin to see "ETH" instead of "BONE" in their notifications after making a transaction, when using the Shibariumscan blockscout. Lucie stressed that Shibariumscan was not built by the SHIB team spearheaded by Shytoshi Kusama, but it is a third-party platform they use.

The bug with ETH-BONE "may be specific to their platform," Lucie wrote in her X post. She also emphasized that this bug will have no impact on the functionality of Shibarium Layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu.

Dear #Shibariumscan users,



October 25, 2023

Lucie assured the community that this bug has been reported and that BONE remains Shibarium's fuel.

SHIB burns rise slightly as SHIB price soars

Over the span of the last 24 hours, the price of the second most popular canine token by market cap, Shiba Inu, has spiked by an astonishing 11.26% (with a small drop today, after which SHIB recovered quickly). The meme coin's price spiked from $0.00000732 to to the $0.00000814 level, where it is trading at the time of this writing.

In the meantime, the SHIB burn rate, which has remained in the red since yesterday morning, has switched direction and has entered the green zone, with a tiny rise of 5.20% so far. By now, the SHIB army has managed to dispose of 27,755,026 SHIB coins in total.

The largest transaction that burn SHIB carried 11,419,163 Shiba Inu — nearly 50% of the total burned amount.

Buy signal on SHIB chart

On Oct. 26, crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez wrote in an X post that the TD Sequential indicator showed a buy signal on the Shiba Inu weekly graph. He noted that when two similar bull turns occurred from this indicator, they caused the SHIB price to skyrocket — 118% and 71%.

On the chart shared by the analyst, one can see that the SHIB price jumped 118% in July 2022 and rose by roughly 71% in July this year too.

#ShibaInu | The TD Sequential flashed a buy signal on $SHIB weekly chart. Notably, the previous two bullish turns from this indicator led to price surges of 118% and 71%, respectively.



Given the infrequency yet precision of such signals, it's a pivotal moment to keep a keen eye… pic.twitter.com/uwdWbSWFZw — Ali (@ali_charts) October 25, 2023

Mysterious new SHIB whale grabs 60 billion SHIB

While the price already began to surge, as was mentioned earlier, an anonymous whale purchased a staggering amount of Shiba Inu worth $444,000, as was covered by U.Today on Thursday. For this money, the whale was able to buy a whopping 60 billion meme coins.

In total, that entity holds 73.255 billion SHIB in his wallet, worth $541,350. Curiously, this wallet only emerged roughly a month ago when the first transaction on it was made. Within merely a month, the whale managed to grab half a billion USD worth of Shiba Inu meme coins.