Here's When Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Will Be Accepted by AMC

News
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 20:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
AMC has revealed when Shiba Inu and Dogecoin will be added to its cryptocurrency payment lineup
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Adam Aron, chief executive officer of cinema giant AMC, has taken to Twitter to announce that his company will add support for BitPay-powered online payments on its mobile app and its website on March 19.

This means that the world’s largest chain of movie theaters will soon be able to start accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two biggest meme coins: 

BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our website by March 19 and live on our mobile apps by April 16, possibly a few days earlier. 

AMC started accepting Bitcoin as well as several altcoins in November. 

As reported by U.Today, the company decided to accept the two biggest canine cryptocurrencies after running separate Twitter polls in order to gauge its customers’ sentiment.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the 13th and 14th largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, respectively. 

#Dogecoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

