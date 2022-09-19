SHIB, XRP, ADA Face High Interest in Crypto Community: Santiment

Mon, 09/19/2022 - 16:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
After seeing a big drop of the crypto market last week, the community is now interested in XRP, SHIB and a few other altcoins
Santiment data aggregator has published a tweet, sharing that interest in social media towards several top ten cryptos, including SHIB, XRP and ETH that recently went through the Merge upgrade has spiked unlike with other coins.

ETH, SHIB, XRP social media mentions soar

After a large decline in crypto prices last week, the tweet says, mentions of certain cryptos in discussion on social media platforms has spiked. These tokens are top ten ETH, ADA, XRP with SHIB and Polygon’s MATIC joining them.

The majority of other cryptocurrencies are being discussed a lot less, the Santiment analytics team pointed out.

Earlier this year, in late August, SHIB also saw its own three-month record in social media mentions.

Cardano is on track to perform Vasil hard fork. Ethereum has just completed the long expected Merge upgrade which has switched the second biggest blockchain from Proof-of-Work protocol to Proof-of-Stake. 

Last week, Bitcoin dropped 16 percent, while Ethereum went down roughly 25 percent after Merge took place.

Doge Cofounder Kind of Reminds Elon Musk about Bitcoin

Influencer considers buying more XRP

David Gokhshtein, former US congressional candidate and founder of Gokhshtein Media, has taken to Twitter to share that he is considering buying some more XRP.

Over the past few years, the crypto enthusiast has been quite supportive of XRP, stating that those who are criticizing the Ripple-affiliated crypto now, will most likely be using it in the future.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

