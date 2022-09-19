SHIB, XRP, ADA Face High Interest in Crypto Community: Santiment

After seeing a big drop of the crypto market last week, the community is now interested in XRP, SHIB and a few other altcoins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Santiment data aggregator has published a tweet, sharing that interest in social media towards several top ten cryptos, including SHIB, XRP and ETH that recently went through the Merge upgrade has spiked unlike with other coins.

ETH, SHIB, XRP social media mentions soar

After a large decline in crypto prices last week, the tweet says, mentions of certain cryptos in discussion on social media platforms has spiked. These tokens are top ten ETH, ADA, XRP with SHIB and Polygon’s MATIC joining them.

The majority of other cryptocurrencies are being discussed a lot less, the Santiment analytics team pointed out.

Earlier this year, in late August, SHIB also saw its own three-month record in social media mentions.

Cardano is on track to perform Vasil hard fork. Ethereum has just completed the long expected Merge upgrade which has switched the second biggest blockchain from Proof-of-Work protocol to Proof-of-Stake.

Last week, Bitcoin dropped 16 percent, while Ethereum went down roughly 25 percent after Merge took place.

📉 #Crypto markets have obviously taken a big hit over the past week, but it's interesting to see where social interests have shifted. $ETH, $XRP, $ADA, $MATIC, and $SHIB have increased in discussions, while most other assets are being discussed far less. https://t.co/B461oasvSr pic.twitter.com/c6FVIS90gG — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 19, 2022

Influencer considers buying more XRP

David Gokhshtein, former US congressional candidate and founder of Gokhshtein Media, has taken to Twitter to share that he is considering buying some more XRP.

I don’t know — I’m personally itching to maybe get a few more bags of $XRP. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) September 19, 2022

Over the past few years, the crypto enthusiast has been quite supportive of XRP, stating that those who are criticizing the Ripple-affiliated crypto now, will most likely be using it in the future.