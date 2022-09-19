SHIB and Other Crypto Payments Preferred by Majority of BigCommerce Customers: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Today, BigCommerce, a Nasdaq-listed eCommerce platform with tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries, shared its Global Consumer Report, a consumer survey intended to provide retailers with insight into trends shaping the way consumers buy from brands.

It noted in the report that cryptocurrencies, Metaverses and NFTs are all expected to revolutionize commerce in some way.

A small percentage of consumers who were asked which payment methods they used when shopping online said they had used cryptocurrency, with the majority being in the U.S. and Italy. Although the majority of people were not yet using cryptocurrency, a strong majority (66%) of those who use it said they preferred it as a payment method.

It should be recalled that just in just the past week, BigCommerce announced its partnership with BitPay to accept cryptocurrencies.

Ads

Customers were roughly equally divided between those who were willing (46%) and those who were not (52%) to shop in the Metaverse. Only 2% of people had shopped in the Metaverse, though. The percentage of consumers that were eager to make purchases in the Metaverse was highest in Australia (52%) and lowest in France (35%).

BigCommerce now accepts Shiba Inu

BigCommerce announced its strategic partnership with BitPay and CoinPayments to provide cryptocurrency payment solutions to BigCommerce merchants in select countries. This makes it possible for businesses to start accepting cryptocurrencies from customers who want to spend their assets.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP) and five USD-pegged stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that retailers can accept through BitPay.

CoinPayments, a cryptocurrency payment gateway that has over 115,000 merchants in 190 countries, enables the acceptance of international payments through almost 100 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.