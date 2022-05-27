SHIB Will Now Be Burned via Amazon, Here's How

This constant SHIB burner will now be regularly destroying Shiba Inu via Amazon behemoth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The @shib_superstore Twitter account, which represents Travis Johnson's SHIB burn games—which conducts regular SHIB burns once a month—has announced that it will from now on be burning SHIB via Amazon.

Amazon affiliate program for burning SHIB

The team behind the Twitter account has spread the word that the shop as been added to the Amazon affiliate program. From now on, the shop intends to use from 1 to 20% of profits from it to buy SHIB, which will be burned.

***NEW WAYTO BURN SHIB***https://t.co/d0goxr6sys has been accepted into the Amazon affiliate program!



Use the Amazon link on the front page!



You can buy literally anything! By using the link provided, depending on item, between 1% and 20% of purchase price will be burned! pic.twitter.com/mrU0jxM97N — SHIB Super Store (@shib_superstore) May 26, 2022

The shop used to conduct public Shiba burns on the 15th of every month. However, an update has been released recently that meme coins will now be burned every Sunday.

By now, the project has, overall, burned 2,036,128,785 Shiba Inu, using part of its income from advertising in games, selling SHIB-branded merch and a SHIB-themed YouTube channel.

Ads

220 million SHIB burned in two days

According to recent tweets posted by Shibburn Twitter, over the past 48 hours, a total of 220 million SHIB tokens have been sent to unspendable wallets, i.e., burned, without a chance to ever be withdrawn.

A total of 99,868,377 meme tokens have been removed from circulation over the past 24 hours, while 119,604,404 Shiba Inu were burned a day earlier.