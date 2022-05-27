SHIB Will Now Be Burned via Amazon, Here's How

Yuri Molchan
This constant SHIB burner will now be regularly destroying Shiba Inu via Amazon behemoth
SHIB Will Now Be Burned via Amazon, Here's How
The @shib_superstore Twitter account, which represents Travis Johnson's SHIB burn games—which conducts regular SHIB burns once a month—has announced that it will from now on be burning SHIB via Amazon.

Amazon affiliate program for burning SHIB

The team behind the Twitter account has spread the word that the shop as been added to the Amazon affiliate program. From now on, the shop intends to use from 1 to 20% of profits from it to buy SHIB, which will be burned.

The shop used to conduct public Shiba burns on the 15th of every month. However, an update has been released recently that meme coins will now be burned every Sunday.

By now, the project has, overall, burned 2,036,128,785 Shiba Inu, using part of its income from advertising in games, selling SHIB-branded merch and a SHIB-themed YouTube channel.

142.6 Billion SHIB Purchased by Investor as Whales' Shiba Balance Falls Below $500 Million

220 million SHIB burned in two days

According to recent tweets posted by Shibburn Twitter, over the past 48 hours, a total of 220 million SHIB tokens have been sent to unspendable wallets, i.e., burned, without a chance to ever be withdrawn.

A total of 99,868,377 meme tokens have been removed from circulation over the past 24 hours, while 119,604,404 Shiba Inu were burned a day earlier.

