1.14 Billion Shiba Inu Burned in Single Week by These Projects: Report

According to a recent tweet posted by the "SHIBtyme" Twitter account, from Dec. 12 to Dec. 26, the amount of SHIB tokens burned totaled 1,140,746,704. Three Twitter accounts were tagged in the tweet: Bigger Entertainment's account, its founder Steven Cooper and vEmpire DDAO.
Almost two billion SHIB burnt this month
The first, Bigger Entertainment, is a crypto label that sells merch, NFTs and tickets to events, and allows users to listen to music tracks on their website, thus permitting users to contribute to regular SHIB burn parties. The latest one took place on Dec. 26, when 239,600,144 SHIB tokens were taken out of circulation by being moved to an unspendable address.
Overall, since the middle of October when this project started, the team has burned 880,983,100 SHIB—that is worth $33,741.60.
According to the "SHIBtyme" tweet, since December, the SHIB army has burned almost two billion SHIB in total: 1,943,391,652 tokens, to be exact.
The average amount of SHIB burned per day is 13,741,174 coins.
According to the chart shared in the tweet, the largest SHIB burn took place on Dec. 22, when 700,000 tokens were destroyed. In all, 350,000 were burned on Dec. 26. Between 250,000 and 300,000 were sent to a "dead address" on Dec. 18.
Almost four billion SHIB burned in December in all
As reported by U.Today earlier, a staggering 706 million SHIB was burned within just 24 hours on Dec. 23, giving the SHIB price a slight push upwards.
On Dec. 26-27, another 370.4 million were eliminated, according to ETH blockchain tracking service etherscan.
These two burns make up to almost four billion SHIB sent to a null address in December.
Steven Cooper tweeted that, as he predicted, SHIB burns had begun to grow with more and more companies and communities joining the Shiba Inu burn initiative. Earlier, Cooper promised that in the next two months the SHIB burn rate from Bigger Entertainment would double.
Steven Cooper tweeted that, as he predicted, SHIB burns had begun to grow with more and more companies and communities joining the Shiba Inu burn initiative. Earlier, Cooper promised that in the next two months the SHIB burn rate from Bigger Entertainment would double.