SHIB Trifecta Now Fully Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details

Wed, 11/09/2022 - 10:06
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu is currently available for trading on several renowned cryptocurrency exchanges
StealthEX, a custody-free cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of the full Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

StealthEX, a cryptocurrency exchange for limitless swaps, has over 600 listed crypto assets. The addition of the SHIB trifecta — SHIB, LEASH and BONE — to the list of supported assets allows users to exchange these assets for the other 600 cryptocurrencies supported by the platform.

In the past week, the Shiba Inu ecosystem governance token, BONE, launched on StealthEX. In June, StealthEX announced support for DOGE killer LEASH on its platform.

Shiba Inu is currently available for trading on several renowned cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase and Gemini. This year has been remarkable for listings, as stock brokerage app Robinhood listed the meme cryptocurrency in April, much to the joy of SHIB fans.

Likewise, a handful of crypto exchanges have listed the SHIB trifecta. As reported by U.Today, Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay announced listing the full Shiba Inu Trifecta: SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

SHIB price action

In line with the current crypto declines, SHIB is down 11%, wiping out the coin's monthly gains over the past 24 hours, per data from CoinGecko. At press time, SHIB changes hands for around $0.00000975.

Despite the price dip, SHIB enjoyed a modest 43.16% increase in daily trading volumes to $669 million over the past 24 hours.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

