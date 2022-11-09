SHIB Trifecta Now Fully Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details

Shiba Inu is currently available for trading on several renowned cryptocurrency exchanges

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

StealthEX, a custody-free cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of the full Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

We’ve listed full set of @Shibtoken ecosystem 💥$SHIB – foundational decentralized currency and the heart of the #ShibArmy

🐶$BONE – governance and future gas of #Shibarium's Layer

🐶$LEASH – provides special exclusivity



Swap them easily on StealthEXhttps://t.co/lY4NUAzHW1 pic.twitter.com/cGlAF4BMKO — StealthEX (@StealthEX_io) November 8, 2022

StealthEX, a cryptocurrency exchange for limitless swaps, has over 600 listed crypto assets. The addition of the SHIB trifecta — SHIB, LEASH and BONE — to the list of supported assets allows users to exchange these assets for the other 600 cryptocurrencies supported by the platform.

In the past week, the Shiba Inu ecosystem governance token, BONE, launched on StealthEX. In June, StealthEX announced support for DOGE killer LEASH on its platform.

Ads

Shiba Inu is currently available for trading on several renowned cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase and Gemini. This year has been remarkable for listings, as stock brokerage app Robinhood listed the meme cryptocurrency in April, much to the joy of SHIB fans.

Likewise, a handful of crypto exchanges have listed the SHIB trifecta. As reported by U.Today, Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay announced listing the full Shiba Inu Trifecta: SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

SHIB price action

In line with the current crypto declines, SHIB is down 11%, wiping out the coin's monthly gains over the past 24 hours, per data from CoinGecko. At press time, SHIB changes hands for around $0.00000975.

Despite the price dip, SHIB enjoyed a modest 43.16% increase in daily trading volumes to $669 million over the past 24 hours.