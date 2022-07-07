SHIB, LEASH and BONE List on Canadian Crypto Payments Platform: Details

According to a recent announcement, Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay has listed the full Shiba Inu Trifecta: Shib, Bone and Leash. This makes these tokens available as payment options for merchants utilizing its platform.
🚀 LISTING ANNOUNCEMENT 🚀— FCF PAY - Crypto Payment Gateway (@fcfpay) July 6, 2022
We are delighted to announce that #FCFpay has listed the full #Shib #Trifecta; $Shib, $Bone and $Leash.
They are available as payment options for any business using our payment gateway RIGHT NOW!#SHIBARMY #SHIBAINU #SHIBARMYSTRONG #LISTING #Binance pic.twitter.com/riDsGqWxZT
FCF Pay initially listed Shiba Inu on its platform in April. Following this, the platform conducted polls in which it decided to list BONE and LEASH.
Late last month, Switchere, a leading Estonian exchange, also announced the listing of the Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, LEASH and BONE, weeks after hinting at it. As previously reported by U.Today, German-based financial service provider Vivid Money has also declared support for SHIB.
Shiba Inu is currently available for trading on several renowned cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, Gemini and others, as a result of numerous listings since the previous year. Shiba Inu finally made it to leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp in June, as reported by U.Today, while stock brokerage app Robinhood listed the meme cryptocurrency in April.
Shiba Inu returns as one of most actively traded tokens
Shiba Inu whales, or large holders, were on the move following the positive news as large transactions grew by 143% in the past day, according to data from IntoTheBlock.
A transaction is often more than $100,000, and large transaction spikes are sometimes associated with increased activity from whales who are either buying or selling.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken now on top 10 by trading volume among 1000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) July 6, 2022
Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/jFn1zIOq03
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 1000!)#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/TkfEuC6xV1
According to WhaleStats, SHIB has also returned among the top 10 most actively traded among the top 1,000 ETH whales. The top 5000 ETH whales are now "hodling’’ $614,423,121 worth of SHIB, per the WhaleStats report.
In the past 24 hours, there have been over 116,954,582 SHIB tokens burned in 12 transactions. Shiba Inu was down 1.89% at $0.00001 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap.