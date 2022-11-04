Shiba Inu's BONE Token Now Listed on Another Crypto Exchange

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 14:19
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE has gained attention in recent months, followed by several listings
Shiba Inu's BONE Token Now Listed on Another Crypto Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu ecosystem governance token, BONE, is now listed on StealthEX, a custody-free cryptocurrency exchange, according to a recent announcement.

StealthEX, a cryptocurrency exchange for limitless swaps, has over 600 listed crypto assets. The latest addition of Shiba Inu's BONE to the list of supported assets would now allow users to be able to exchange or swap BONE with other supported assets.

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Lists on This Top Crypto Exchange: Details

Recent months have seen BONE gaining attention, which was followed by several listings. In September, Hong Kong-based global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx listed BONE on its platform.

Likewise, crypto exchange BitMart announced the listing of BONE. In late August, cryptocurrency exchange LBANK added support for BoneShibaSwap on its platform.

As reported by U.Today, St. Vincent and the Grenadines' exchange BlueBit.io announced its listing of BONE in late August. BONE is expected to be utilized as "gas" and a reward for validators. For this specific role, 20 million BONE have been set aside. Shibarium builder Unification teases the upcoming public beta release of Shibarium.

SHIB and BONE price action

At the time of publication, BONE was changing hands at $1.06, up 1.02% in the last 24 hours. SHIB saw a significant spike on Nov. 4 as it rose from an intraday low of $0.00001158 to reach an intraday high of $0.0000136. SHIB has erased some of these gains, but it is still significantly higher in the last 24 hours.

Related
Shiba Inu Token BONE Seeing High Utility From Whales, What's Happening?

At the time of publication, SHIB was trading up 5.05% at $0.0000125. The price increase also corresponds with a 17% increase in trading volume. On Nov. 3, SHIB was among the top 10 assets in terms of trading volume among the 500 biggest ETH whales, per WhaleStats data.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Spike Thanks to This Crypto Market Paradox
11/04/2022 - 15:46
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Spike Thanks to This Crypto Market Paradox
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image NFTs Reappear on UK Government's Radar
11/04/2022 - 15:28
NFTs Reappear on UK Government's Radar
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image MATIC Price Analysis for November 4
11/04/2022 - 15:08
MATIC Price Analysis for November 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk