Shiba Inu's BONE Token Now Listed on Another Crypto Exchange

BONE has gained attention in recent months, followed by several listings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu ecosystem governance token, BONE, is now listed on StealthEX, a custody-free cryptocurrency exchange, according to a recent announcement.

You’ve been looking forward to $BONE and here it is 🎉#BONE was created as a governance token for @ShibaSwapDEX that allows #ShibArmy to vote on a proposal for the future project development 📈$BONE is available for exchange on StealthEX 🔥💛https://t.co/nzjHkl4yrt pic.twitter.com/tEZu6f3MV2 — StealthEX (@StealthEX_io) November 3, 2022

StealthEX, a cryptocurrency exchange for limitless swaps, has over 600 listed crypto assets. The latest addition of Shiba Inu's BONE to the list of supported assets would now allow users to be able to exchange or swap BONE with other supported assets.

Recent months have seen BONE gaining attention, which was followed by several listings. In September, Hong Kong-based global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx listed BONE on its platform.

Likewise, crypto exchange BitMart announced the listing of BONE. In late August, cryptocurrency exchange LBANK added support for BoneShibaSwap on its platform.

As reported by U.Today, St. Vincent and the Grenadines' exchange BlueBit.io announced its listing of BONE in late August. BONE is expected to be utilized as "gas" and a reward for validators. For this specific role, 20 million BONE have been set aside. Shibarium builder Unification teases the upcoming public beta release of Shibarium.

SHIB and BONE price action

At the time of publication, BONE was changing hands at $1.06, up 1.02% in the last 24 hours. SHIB saw a significant spike on Nov. 4 as it rose from an intraday low of $0.00001158 to reach an intraday high of $0.0000136. SHIB has erased some of these gains, but it is still significantly higher in the last 24 hours.

At the time of publication, SHIB was trading up 5.05% at $0.0000125. The price increase also corresponds with a 17% increase in trading volume. On Nov. 3, SHIB was among the top 10 assets in terms of trading volume among the 500 biggest ETH whales, per WhaleStats data.