Shiba Inu's LEASH Debuts on StealthEX, Enabling Swapping with More Than 400 Crypto Assets

This enables the swapping of LEASH with any of the more than 400 crypto assets supported by the platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Noncustodial trading platform StealthEX has announced that it now supports DOGE killer LEASH on its platform. This enables the swapping of LEASH with any of the more than 400 crypto assets supported by the platform.

Meanwhile, the top crypto exchange in the Middle East, Rain, has decided to finally launch Shiba Inu trading after months of teasing its listing. Shiba Inu was listed alongside other assets WBTC and PAXG.

SHIB has now been listed on more than 100 crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Voyager, Crypto.com and Kraken. In April, SHIB made its way to the Robinhood app to the excitement of Shiba Inu fans.

Likewise in April, BitKan, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Singapore and Japan, listed the Shiba Inu ecosystem token BONE. LEASH and BONE also made their debut on SimpleHold, a light wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other assets.

Ads

Shiba Inu gains 16,000 new users, top whale buys 455 million SHIB

As reported by WhaleStats, ETH whale "BlueWhale0073," ranking 303rd on WhaleStats, has just bought 455,957,607,129 SHIB, or $4,933,461 worth.

Since the beginning of May, Shiba Inu has received nearly 16,000 new holders. The total number of SHIB holders is currently 1,155,471, according to WhaleStats. The figure was around 1,139,916 by the end of April. Although an increase in holders may not have an immediate influence on the price, it can indicate long-term interest in an asset and, hence, remains a positive signal.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu's price is currently trading at $0.0000142, representing a nearly 36.38% increase in the last 24 hours. On May 12, SHIB dipped to intraday lows of $0.000008, briefly adding a zero to its price tag. Shiba Inu has since recovered from its 2022 lows, reaching intraday highs of $0.000014 on May 13.