SHIB, SOL, MATIC Holders Rejoice: Robinhood Wallet Now Available on iOS Globally

Robinhood Wallet, a self-custody Web3 wallet, is now available for all iOS users globally, the company announced today.

The wallet supports both the Ethereum and Polygon networks and is accessible through the Apple App Store without the need for a waitlist or invitation code.

Robinhood Wallet has made notable changes based on users' feedback since it was released in beta form in September. The wallet allows users to exchange cryptocurrencies and tokens on Polygon without incurring network fees.

It also facilitates the exploration of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space as well as Web3, letting users connect to their preferred decentralized applications (dApps). The wallet now supports more than 50 tokens, including well-known cryptocurrencies like SHIB, SOL, and MATIC.

In addition, the wallet now allows users to transfer tokens like COMP and UNI.

It also supports non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on both Ethereum and Polygon, allowing users to view and store their favorite collections.

Robinhood Wallet provides users with full control over their digital assets, meaning they have to be responsible for holding the private keys to their crypto.

Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood Crypto's general manager, stated that the feedback received for Robinhood Wallet since its first launching in beta has been extremely positive. The company aims to make Robinhood the most trusted, lowest cost, and the easiest-to-use on-ramp to crypto.

While Robinhood Wallet is now available to all iOS users, the company also announced that Android support will come later in 2023.