SHIB Rival Volt Inu (VOLT) Listed on Top-Tier Bittrex Exchange

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 11:19
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major crypto trading platform Bittrex has added new meme coin Volt Inu
In a recently published tweet, major U.S.-based crypto exchange Bittrex announced the listing of Volt Inu, a small-cap meme cryptocurrency, launched on Ethereum chain and BSC. In July, Bittrex listed the second biggest meme coin, Shiba Inu.

This is the second listing of this coin on a major exchange – on Sept. 9, Gate.io exchange enabled VOLT deposits, withdrawal and trading.

VOLT exists on both ETH and BSC, and it has been promoted as "a hyper-deflationary token," whose treasury investments will be made in NFTs, stablecons, altcoins, staking and farming. Profits will be used to buy back VOLT coins and burn them, according to the VOLT website. Regular burns are also conducted by the SHIB and BabyDoge meme coin communities.

The deflationary mechanism implies a 2% burn tax for VOLT on Ethereum and 4% burn tax for the BNB Chain (formerly known as BSC). The whitepaper says that the VOLT team constantly builds "aggressive burning algorithm."

Besides, the whitepaper of the coin says that the ecosystem has an Automated Social Activity Reward, an NFT ecosystem and a DEX. The social activity rewards will be given to users for completing tasks that raise VOLT exposure to the crypto community and the general public. An additional condition for users getting these rewards is holding VOLT and burning some of their stash.

VOLT is already expanding its adoption through partnerships with Shopping.io and Crypto Cart marketplaces that allow one to spend one's crypto with multiple merchants around the world. The latter also accepts Dogecoin, SHIB, FLOKI, Ethereum, Bitcoin, BNB and other major and small-cap coins.

Presently, VOLT is ranked 8,188th on CoinMarketCap, exchanging hands at $0.000000000000000008. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has seen a 52.25% fall, despite the news of the Bittrex listing.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

