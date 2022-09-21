SHIB Burn Pace Spikes 1,502%, Here's How Much SHIB Was Removed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shibburn website that tracks SHIB burn transactions has reported a solid rise of the SHIB burn rate over the past 24 hours.

The amount of burnt SHIB tokens has surpassed that removed yesterday by nearly 15 times. The majority of this SHIB was burned in a single transaction.

Burn rate spikes 1,502%

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 134,658,618 meme tokens has been shifted to "inferno" addresses. From this amount, 126,735,223 Shiba Inu were eliminated in a single transfer, as per data provided by Shibburn. The comprised amount of canine coins burned is the equivalent of $1,408.

This has pushed the total burn rate to a 1,502% spike as during the previous 24 hours, with only as little as 8,402,785 SHIB locked in unspendable wallets.

Image via Shibburn

"Amazon burner" prepares to remove 247 million SHIB

@shib_superstore Twitter account - run by mobile phone game dev Travis Johnson who regularly makes pubic SHIB burns - has tweeted that at the end of September, he is preparing to burn a minimum of $2,580 worth of Shiba Inu.

This amounts to 246,653,919 Shiba Inu. Earlier this year, Johnson connected his online store to the Amazon affiliate program and has been using the commission payments from it to buy SHIB and burn them.

In a recent tweet, he stated that as of Sunday, Amazon has allowed him to buy approximately 30,497,131 meme coins worth $319.

Still, despite the fact that already 410,380,851,996,497 SHIB from the supply has been removed from circulation, the price has not been impacted, and the token continues to trade in the $0.00001 zone, going down by 14% over the past week.