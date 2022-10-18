SHIB Price Analysis for October 18

Bears have restored the lost initiative as most of the coins could not keep the rise going.
SHIB/USD
The price of SHIB has dropped by 2% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the price is SHIB is coming back to the recently formed support level at $0.00001006. If the breakout happens, the decline may lead to the test of the next important mark of $0.00001001 soon.
On the daily chart, the situation is similar, as the price of SHIB is on its way to the interim support level at $0.000010.
If the rate closes below this level and the selling volume rises, traders can expect the test of the $0.00000971 mark by the end of the week.
On the weekly time frame, SHIB is fighting for the crucial $0.000010 mark. If bulls lose, there is a good chance to see the come back to the bearish midterm trend in the $0.0000090 zone by the end of the current month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001009 at press time.