XRP Price Analysis for October 17

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers held the gained initiative until the end of the day as most of the coins continue trading in the green zone.

XRP/USD

XRP could not follow the rise of other coins, falling by 1.45%.

Despite today's fall, XRP is trading near the recently formed local resistance at $0.4822. If the upward move continues until the end of the day, there are chances to see the test of the $0.49 zone tomorrow.

The situation is not so clear on the daily time frame, as XRP keeps accumulating power for the further move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volatility. In this case, the more likely scenario is ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.475-$0.49.

Analzying the daily chart of XRP against Bitcoin (BTC), one can say that the altcoin is not ready yet for a continued rise. However, if buyers lose the BTC 0.000024 mark, traders might expect to fall to the support level of BTC 0.000022 within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.4767 at press time.