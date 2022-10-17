BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 17

The new week has started with a market bounce back as most of the coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.58% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) might have fixed above the $19,000 mark, which means that buyers are ready to keep the rise going. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the interim resistance level at $19,647. If bulls break it, a further rise to the $20,000 zone is likely. Thus, the rising volume confirms buyers' strength.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,433 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a rise of 2.49% since yesterday.
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate is coming close to the resistance level at $1,338. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue up to the $1,360-$1,380 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.
Ethereum is trading at $1,315 at press time.