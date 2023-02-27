SHIB Price Analysis for February 27

Bulls seem to have come back to the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the bounce back of most of the coins, going up by 2.24%.
Despite today's rise, SHIB keeps looking bullish as the price is trading near the resistance level at $0.00001279. Respectively, the more likely scenario is the ongoing rise to the next zone around $0.000013.
On the daily time frame, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $0.00001264. Until the rate is above that mark, buyers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this regard, traders may expect growth to the $0.00001323 mark.
From the midterm point of view, SHIB is trading in the middle of the channel, getting strength for a further sharp move. One can consider ongoing growth only when the rate gets back to the $0.000015 zone and fixes above it.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001281 at press time.