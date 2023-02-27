Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for February 27

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does SHIB have enough power for midterm rise?
Bulls seem to have come back to the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the bounce back of most of the coins, going up by 2.24%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Despite today's rise, SHIB keeps looking bullish as the price is trading near the resistance level at $0.00001279. Respectively, the more likely scenario is the ongoing rise to the next zone around $0.000013.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $0.00001264. Until the rate is above that mark, buyers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this regard, traders may expect growth to the $0.00001323 mark.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the midterm point of view, SHIB is trading in the middle of the channel, getting strength for a further sharp move. One can consider ongoing growth only when the rate gets back to the $0.000015 zone and fixes above it.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001281 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

