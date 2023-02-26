XRP Price Analysis for February 26

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sunday is about to become bearish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 0.39% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, XRP is trading near the formed support at $0.3760. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $0.375 zone.

From the technical point of view, XRP is also more bearish than bullish on the daily time frame. If the bar closure happens near the support level at $0.3725, the decline may continue to the next important zone of $0.36198.

On the weekly chart, XRP is about to return to the support level at $0.3679, which means that it is unlikely to see growth shortly.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.38 is the more likely scenario until mid-March.

XRP is trading at $0.3763 at press time.