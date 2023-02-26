Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for February 26

Sun, 02/26/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP reached support zone to bounce back?
XRP Price Analysis for February 26
Sunday is about to become bearish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 0.39% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, XRP is trading near the formed support at $0.3760. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $0.375 zone.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is also more bearish than bullish on the daily time frame. If the bar closure happens near the support level at $0.3725, the decline may continue to the next important zone of $0.36198.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, XRP is about to return to the support level at $0.3679, which means that it is unlikely to see growth shortly.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.38 is the more likely scenario until mid-March.

XRP is trading at $0.3763 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

