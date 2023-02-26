XRP Price Analysis for February 26

Sunday is about to become bearish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
XRP/USD
The price of XRP has fallen by 0.39% over the last 24 hours.
On the local chart, XRP is trading near the formed support at $0.3760. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $0.375 zone.
From the technical point of view, XRP is also more bearish than bullish on the daily time frame. If the bar closure happens near the support level at $0.3725, the decline may continue to the next important zone of $0.36198.
On the weekly chart, XRP is about to return to the support level at $0.3679, which means that it is unlikely to see growth shortly.
In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.38 is the more likely scenario until mid-March.
XRP is trading at $0.3763 at press time.