Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10

Sat, 12/10/2022 - 21:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How much time does Ethereum (ETH) need to start midterm growth?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10
The cryptocurrency market might not have accumulated enough power for a prolonged rise, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 1.31%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's fall, Ethereum (ETH) is looking bullish on the hourly time frame, as the rate is located near the resistance at $1,267.60. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the $1,270-$1,275 area soon.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the situation is not so clear as the price has not yet decided which way to go against the declining volatility. If buyers want to return to the game, they should bring the price above the crucial $1,300 zone.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, buyers are trying to get the rate closer to the resistance at $1,291.40. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the closure. If it happens near the $1,290 mark, the next few days might be bullish for the leading altcoin.

Ethereum is trading at $1,268.20 at press time.

