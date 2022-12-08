DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8

The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways after a few days of decline.
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not withstand bears' pressure, falling by 0.51%.
Today's slight rise has not affected the general picture of DOGE. The rate keeps slowly approaching the support level at $0.09150. If buyers cannot restore the price above $0.10 shortly, one can expect the fall to the $0.09 mark by the end of December.
DOGE is trading at $0.09642 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is outperforming DOGE, going up by 0.59%.
Despite a slight rise, SHIB has not accumulated enough power for continued growth. Thus, the volume is low, which means that traders are not willing to buy at current levels. The upward move may happen only if the rate comes back to the resistance at $0.00000967.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000921 at press time.