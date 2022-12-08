DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8

Original U.Today article

How long is accumulation phase of DOGE and SHIB going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways after a few days of decline.

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not withstand bears' pressure, falling by 0.51%.

Today's slight rise has not affected the general picture of DOGE. The rate keeps slowly approaching the support level at $0.09150. If buyers cannot restore the price above $0.10 shortly, one can expect the fall to the $0.09 mark by the end of December.

DOGE is trading at $0.09642 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is outperforming DOGE, going up by 0.59%.

Despite a slight rise, SHIB has not accumulated enough power for continued growth. Thus, the volume is low, which means that traders are not willing to buy at current levels. The upward move may happen only if the rate comes back to the resistance at $0.00000967.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000921 at press time.