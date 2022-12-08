Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is accumulation phase of DOGE and SHIB going to last?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8
The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways after a few days of decline.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not withstand bears' pressure, falling by 0.51%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Today's slight rise has not affected the general picture of DOGE. The rate keeps slowly approaching the support level at $0.09150. If buyers cannot restore the price above $0.10 shortly, one can expect the fall to the $0.09 mark by the end of December.

DOGE is trading at $0.09642 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is outperforming DOGE, going up by 0.59%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Despite a slight rise, SHIB has not accumulated enough power for continued growth. Thus, the volume is low, which means that traders are not willing to buy at current levels. The upward move may happen only if the rate comes back to the resistance at $0.00000967.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000921 at press time.

